Brimstone oviposit by jesika2
300 / 365

Brimstone oviposit

Mrs B visited my tiny Alder Buckthorn. This is year 4. Hopefully all will go well and I have a high eclosion rate
220420FZ1K220420
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
82% complete

Mark Prince ace
Brilliant find and excellent photograph. These are regular visitors to the garden, but hardly ever stop for a moment.
April 22nd, 2020  
