300 / 365
Brimstone oviposit
Mrs B visited my tiny Alder Buckthorn. This is year 4. Hopefully all will go well and I have a high eclosion rate
220420FZ1K220420
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
brimstone
,
oviposit
Mark Prince
ace
Brilliant find and excellent photograph. These are regular visitors to the garden, but hardly ever stop for a moment.
April 22nd, 2020
