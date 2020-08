Tortoiseshell and Marjoram

A winning combination. The herb is self seeded and blocks the back door so I have to climb through it. Well worth it!.

More than 20 Tortoiseshells today, the best of the summer, with 40+ "Flying flowers" gracing my tiny jungle.

Yes, I'm happy to have this number but I remember hundreds feeding happily in past years. The new normal leaves much to be desired