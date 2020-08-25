Previous
Beautiful Brimstone Boy by jesika2
329 / 365

Beautiful Brimstone Boy

One of many butterflies who visited my garden jungle on Monday. He stayed long enough for me to rush inside, grab a camera & snap a few shots. Thank you, gorgeous guy.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Jesika

@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Photo Details

