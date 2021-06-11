Flower child

5th instar baby Brimstone tucking into an Alder Buckthorn flower, one of its 2 food plants.

Soon it, and its fellow 5th instars will stop eating and find a place to pupate.

They will spin a silken pad from the cremaster at the base of their tails to hold themselves in place, and then a silken girdle.

Next the final caterpillar skin is shed and the transformation is underway.

Enzymes and hormones are turned on or off, parts absobed, other parts reformed in the incredible process of metamorphosis.

After about 2 weeks of apparent stillness, the work is done and I anxiously await eclosion. Sometimes I even manage to see the new butterfly emerge from the chrysalis, but they are sneaky and often wait until my back is turned.

