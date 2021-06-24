Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 380
Shadow Dancer
Gorgeous male Banded Demoiselle, near the Millennium Bridge, Fulford side, York.
He posed, danced away, came back, several times and then I thanked him and moved away.
240621FZ1K240621
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
380
photos
63
followers
45
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ1000
Taken
24th June 2021 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
york
,
river
,
insect
,
male
,
banded
,
demoiselle
,
fulford
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close