Previous
Next
Shadow Dancer by jesika2
Photo 380

Shadow Dancer

Gorgeous male Banded Demoiselle, near the Millennium Bridge, Fulford side, York.
He posed, danced away, came back, several times and then I thanked him and moved away.
240621FZ1K240621
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise