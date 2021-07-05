Previous
Next
Inflation by jesika2
Photo 394

Inflation

all the haemolymph required to inflate the wings is now in the venous system. The butterfly swings, twists and turns to pump the fluid from the abdomen where it has been stored into the wings and expels any excess.
180618FZ1K080721
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise