Photo 394
Inflation
all the haemolymph required to inflate the wings is now in the venous system. The butterfly swings, twists and turns to pump the fluid from the abdomen where it has been stored into the wings and expels any excess.
180618FZ1K080721
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
meconium
,
eclosion
