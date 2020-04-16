Sign up
Photo 1095
Office Still Life No. 2
These are more of my daily tools, as I assist in passing out lunches and work packets to our students. Another sign of the times.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Joan
ace
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
Tags
office
,
corona
,
alaska
,
tools
,
virus
,
arctic
,
still-life
,
april20words
,
social-distance
