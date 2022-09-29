Previous
House Sitting by jetr
House Sitting

Not a bad view, eh?! A far sight better than my teaching housing view! Looking across Kotzebue Sound. I've got 5 glorious days to soak this in.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Joan

@jetr
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
October 1st, 2022  
Shepherdman
Love the simplicity of this
October 1st, 2022  
George
fabulous colors .well taken

October 1st, 2022  
