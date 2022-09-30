Sign up
Photo 1190
Friday Night
Headed to camp, no doubt. A beautiful, but cold, evening.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
landscape
boat
travel
alaska
camp
arctic
bkb in the city
Love the ripples
October 1st, 2022
