Photo 1244
Colors of Kotzebue 2
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
1239
1240
1241
1242
1243
1244
1245
1246
Tags
paint
,
color
,
house
,
alaska
