Photo 1241
Good Morning World!
First snow in Kotzebue. Ahhh, life in the Arctic!
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
2
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
2nd October 2023 6:41am
Tags
snow
,
cold
,
alaska
,
frozen
,
termination-dust
amyK
ace
A little October dusting!
October 3rd, 2023
