Good Morning World! by jetr
Good Morning World!

First snow in Kotzebue. Ahhh, life in the Arctic!
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
A little October dusting!
October 3rd, 2023  
