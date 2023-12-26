Previous
Done! by jetr
Photo 1284

Done!

All the hay my husband has been hauling for the last month! 300 round bales. He got it done before the latest snowfall.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise