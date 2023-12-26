Sign up
Photo 1284
All the hay my husband has been hauling for the last month! 300 round bales. He got it done before the latest snowfall.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
0
0
Joan
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
1352
photos
44
followers
58
following
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Views
1
365
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
26th December 2023 12:33pm
Public
winter
,
landscape
,
hay
,
ranch
,
stormy
,
montana
