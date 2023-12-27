Previous
Rural by jetr
Photo 1286

Rural

27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Gorgeous blue sky and neat contrast to the snow
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise