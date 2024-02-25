Previous
Taking a break by jgcapizzi
55 / 365

Taking a break

The Universiy of Arizona has a beautiful campus. It was sunny and hot so arriving at this fountain was the perfect resting place.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
