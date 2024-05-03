Previous
I voted by jgcapizzi
I voted

It took 70+ years and multiple generations of women to gain the right for women to vote, it is my duty, as a woman and citizen, to honor the efforts of those women and VOTE!
3rd May 2024

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
