Previous
118 / 365
Offerings
At the center of the Labyrinth these little gifts sit perhaps as an expression of gratitude.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th May 2024 1:18pm
Tags
labyrinth
