Eclipse journey by jgcapizzi
Eclipse journey

On our was to my nieces house where we might be lucky enough to see the total eclipse of the sun, hoping the weather cooperates with minimal cloud cover.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
Cathy
Hope it meets your expectations! I’ll be looking for photos!
April 7th, 2024  
