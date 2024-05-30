Previous
The joy of childhood by jgcapizzi
130 / 365

The joy of childhood

He was so confident in his ability to climb and it was fun watching him succeed.
I thought I would turn this into a black and white .
30th May 2024 30th May 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise