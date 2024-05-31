Previous
View from below by jgcapizzi
131 / 365

View from below

This is the ceiling of the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. I always wonder how often we look up to see the intricacies of design to enhance sound and light.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Joanne Capizzi

@jgcapizzi
