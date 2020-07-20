Previous
Cooper's Furnace by jifletcher
Cooper's Furnace

This is an old smelting furnace from the town of Etawah, GA. Etawah is now at the bottom of Lake Allatoona.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Jim Fletcher

@jifletcher
I am 81 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
