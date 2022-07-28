Sign up
7 / 365
Orange Monarch Butterfly
I went to Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw, GA, on this date, to visit the Butterfly tent that they had for the month of July 2022.
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Jim Fletcher
@jifletcher
I am 83 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
orange
,
garden
,
butterfly
,
monarch
