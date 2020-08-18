Sign up
Previous
Next
122 / 365
Old Tractor Resting
I found this old man in Aragon, GA. Aragon is a very small community in Polk County and is named for local deposits of the mineral aragonite.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Jim Fletcher
@jifletcher
I am 81 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
123
photos
1
followers
1
following
33% complete
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7i
Taken
19th August 2020 1:25am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
town
,
polk
,
tractor
,
community
,
aragon
