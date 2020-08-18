Previous
Old Tractor Resting by jifletcher
122 / 365

Old Tractor Resting

I found this old man in Aragon, GA. Aragon is a very small community in Polk County and is named for local deposits of the mineral aragonite.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Jim Fletcher

@jifletcher
I am 81 years of age and a grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Photography is my only hobby now. I live in Acworth, GA, USA
