Robotic Rorschach Test by jlmather
95 / 365

Robotic Rorschach Test

Android Imaginations II. I showed my pet robot some holes in the wall, and asked it what it saw. I don't know about you, but I'm worried about it's metal health.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

John Mather

@jlmather
