Green Frog Forest

This is the Terrarium we received as a gift earlier this year. Every morning I sit next to it and have my coffee for the day, and symbolically go for a walk in the tiny forest to help prepare for the day ahead
17th October 2023

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
