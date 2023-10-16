Breakfast by jmdeabreu
Breakfast

My first photo, shows the most important meal of the day. This is how I start the day with my son.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, originally from a small European Island. Grew up down South in Africa, and due to my job, it has taken me...
Tia ace
Nice composition of a delicious looking breakfast. Welcome to the site.
October 16th, 2023  
