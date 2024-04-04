Walk in the Woods

Day 171/365 (4Apr2024)

Today we were honoured to have Chevy’s Store Manager come to visit him. The support from the store and all the colleagues has been amazing. Thank you Primark.

Today was a carry over from yesterday, and he had to start the day with a shot of pain control with controlled drugs. He wasn’t able to eat and I was constantly giving him drops of water and make sure his lips and mouth were hydrated.

Tomorrow they will be fitting a syringe pump. This is a device which will be used to manage his pain and nausea, by continuously delivering medication under the skin in a comfortable way.

Today I was also able to go for a walk in the nearby woods. Enjoy the photos.