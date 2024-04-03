My Favourite Things

Day 170/365 (3Apr2024)

Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens

Bright copper kettles and warm woolen mittens

Brown paper packages tied up with strings

These are a few of my favourite things ..

Where’s the part about the LEGO cars?

Chevy, loves LEGO, well, who doesn’t right? And these two are his favourite pieces. He’s always loved the old VW Beetle and the old VW Camper-van. I’m absolutely sure that if he’d had enough money, these are the two cars he would have bought, in that order. Besides the Mini 😍

Today he had his two Primark visitors again, and he usually loves chatting to them. Today he was very quiet and was non able to speak. He didn’t seem to get better in the afternoon either. Hopefully after a good rest this evening, he may bit better tomorrow.