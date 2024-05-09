Previous
Red Lantern Glows by jmdeabreu
176 / 365

Red Lantern Glows

This little red lantern, with its warm glow from a single candle, might not be as fancy as your photography setup, but it's a beautiful reminder that even the smallest light can brighten our darkest moments. 
  
Candles have symbolised hope, guidance and spiritual enlightenment for centuries, a tiny flame pushing back the shadows. Feels fitting to keep one lit, especially after a loss. 
  
Maybe you're busy teaching the angels some cool photo tricks up there, but down here, we're keeping your light burning. ✨ 
  
Thought for the Day: Like a flickering candle, our lives may face challenges, but even a small spark can illuminate the path forward.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
