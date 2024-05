Homecoming with a heavy heart

Touched down earlier this morning in the Cristiano Ronaldo Internal Airport. The wonderful blue in the sky and in the Atlantic Ocean. The bright sun shining on the distinct mosaic pavement. Madeira, my home, my heart. Returned to this beautiful island today with a heavy heart. Here to embrace my family and offer comfort in our shared grief. Though the sun shines bright, the pain is deeper than the ocean..Together we'll find strength and healing in the love that binds us.