Lunch Date

Back in the office grind on this rainy Monday. Traffic was a nightmare, but I beat the rush and snagged my favorite spot! It’s a shame it’s just me and this comfy chair today. Anyone else missing the office camaraderie?

Lunch date with myself today. Who needs company when you’ve got this view? (And a killer salad!)



Thought for the day: The silence is great for productivity, but I miss the buzz of office chatter