Office Gears

Back in the office groove today, and it's buzzing with life! The sun is shining, the gears are turning (quite literally, check out the photo), and the office is definitely fuller than yesterday. Still, it seems like everyone's glued to their desks...is this the new normal? Missing the spontaneous chats and shared laughs. Sometimes, it feels like we're all just "Eleanor Rigbys" in a crowded room.

Thought for the day: A full office is great, but a connected office is even better.