Coffee by jmdeabreu
210 / 365

Coffee

WFH Wednesday silence? Not in my world. Back-to-back virtual meetings since 9:00 have me feeling like I'm on a never-ending conference call carousel. Pre-Covid, those 5-minute walks between meetings were my saving grace. Now? My sanity clings to the arrival of the new coffee machine.
In the realm of IT, coffee is a sacred elixir bestowed upon us by the Tech Deities. It fuels our coding marathons and keep the digital world spinning. So naturally, my priority today is to appease the IT gods and ensure the coffee flows freely.

Thought for the day: In every sip of coffee, find a moment for that pause and appreciate
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
