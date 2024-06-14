Sergio Duck

TGIF, my friends! After a week that felt like a marathon fueled by progressive rock and endless cups of coffee, I've finally emerged from my self-imposed isolation.

The past few days were a whirlwind of intense discussions, non-stop productivity, and the sweet sounds of vintage synthesisers blasting through my trusty B&W cans. (Yes, I'm proudly embracing my inner rock dinosaur).

But hey, who needs a social life when you've got deadlines to conquer, emotions to work through and a killer soundtrack to keep you company, right?

To reward myself for this herculean effort, I indulged in some much-needed self-care. And by that, I mean locking myself in, movies where I sobbed my heart out to Inside Out 2, then blasting Pink Floyd, TOOL and Porcupine Tree. (Don't judge, my tear ducts and music taste have a mind of their own these days.)

But fear not, I wasn't alone in my emotional rollercoaster! Meet Sergio and Sergio, my trusty rubber ducky advisors. They have a reserved seat in both my home and office setups, ready to lend an ear (or beak?) whenever I need to vent or brainstorm.

So, here's to surviving another week and treating ourselves to a well-deserved break! Who else is ready to hit the "unplug" button, crank up their favorite tunes, and recharge?

Thought for the day: Sometimes, the most productive conversations happen with a rubber duck and your favorite prog rock album on repeat.