Stoic Sentinal

Reigate Hill mornings will always hold a special place in my heart. It was our spot – for coffee, chats, snapping photos, and just enjoying each other’s company. Today, the view’s the same, but the feeling’s different.

The rain started falling, blurring the landscape into a calming, almost surreal scene. It was like nature was mirroring my own emotions. The lone tree, a stoic sentinel against the storm, standing tall in the mist seemed to echo my own resilience – a reminder that even in the darkest storms, life finds a way to persevere.

It’s a constant balancing act, isn’t it? Trying to heal, to accept the unacceptable, while also trying to live a life that feels full and happy again. Some days, like today, the grief is just a little louder. But I won’t let it silence me.

I’m determined to keep sharing, keep connecting, and keep finding joy in the everyday moments.



Thought for the day: In revisiting our favorite places, we sip not only coffee, but also memories that nourish our souls.