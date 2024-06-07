Cloaked Elm

The majestic elm, wrapped in these interesting white and green leaves, stands resilient amidst the challenges of life. Further along my path, a solitary cluster of delicate white daisies has carved out its own little sanctuary - hope in an otherwise ordinary field. And just beyond, a gnarled tree stump, riddled with a venomous looking tapestry of fungi, another reminder of nature's ability to transform and renew, even in the face of decay.

This Friday night, under a sky hinting at both rain and hope, I discovered this unexpected oasis of beauty. The elm's gnarled bark scarred from battles fought and won, while the defiant daisies and resilient fungus offer a silent promise of renewal.

Even the sight of forgotten boats, beached far from their Brighton home, and a beautiful magpie perched on a branch, perhaps seeking solace or simply resting, speaks of resilience and the enduring spirit of adventure.

Just like this tree, these flowers, the tenacious fungus, the wayward boats, and the curious magpie, I refuse to surrender to exhaustion. Tonight, I raise a glass (of Tesco's surprisingly good non-alcoholic G&T 😉) to the unexpected beauty and quiet strength found in nature's embrace. I will rise again, renewed and invigorated, ready to face another week's onslaught. But first... sleep. Sweet, glorious sleep.

Thought for the day: In the depths of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer." - Albert Camus