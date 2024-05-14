Previous
The Dandelion Radiance by jmdeabreu
181 / 365

The Dandelion Radiance

My son, the dandelion whisperer. 🌬️ He had a unique gift for capturing beauty in the unexpected, turning a simple weed into a work of art.
His photographs are a treasure trove of joy, each one a reflection of his gentle spirit and kind heart. ❤️
Like the dandelion, he was a radiant burst of sunshine, spreading joy wherever he went. And just as the dandelion's seeds scatter in the wind, carrying new life and possibilities, so too does his spirit live on in the hearts of all who knew him.
I'll forever cherish these images, a reminder of the immense joy he brought into our lives and the enduring legacy of love he left behind. ✨
📸 In loving memory of my son, the photographer with the dandelion heart.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
Photo Details

