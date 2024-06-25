Watching Swans

Day 223/365

Home office turned into a sauna today 30 degrees is NOT ideal for productivity! But hey, who needs air conditioning when you’ve got Earlswood Lakes? After a long day of staring at screens (and sweating), I finally escaped to nature’s air con. Light dinner, then a peaceful walk by the water... just what I needed to recharge. This golden hour light hits different. Nothing beats watching the sun set over the lake by and watching the glide of the swans. Feeling so grateful for these little moments of tranquility in the midst of chaos.