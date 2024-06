Lemon Coffee

Day 224/365

Wednesday, and the struggle is REAL! A whirlwind of meetings, the sun blazing through my window like a spotlight on my WFH woes (30°C, seriously?!). BUT amidst the chaos, a glimmer of hope - my incredible teams! Their dedication is a beacon in this inferno, reminding me why I do what I do. So tonight, I raise a glass (okay, fine, a decadent slice of lemon mudfin) to them, to us, to surviving another day! Cheers to conquering hump day and finding joy in the little things.