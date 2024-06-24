Previous
Flower Magnet by jmdeabreu
222 / 365

Day 222/365
The reception area slumbers in the hush of Monday morning, but a burst of color defies the tranquility. An explosion of petals, an artist’s brush splashed across the room – this floral arrangement awakens my senses after a weekend’s rest, transforming the quiet reception area into a whimsical oasis. Little blue bottles punctuate the scene, their vibrant hues adding a touch of playfulness to the otherwise serene atmosphere. Am I, perhaps, a magnet for floral beauty? The mystery deepens with every petal I discover.
José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
