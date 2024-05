Serenity

Found this charming scene while wandering the lanes of Jardim do Mar. A simple white bicycle, adorned with a basket of vibrant plants, leaning peacefully against a palm tree. This little corner of paradise exudes tranquility and invites moments of reflection. In this idyllic setting, I find solace and rejuvenation for both body and soul. Jardim do Mar, even though I was born here, every time I come back, you recapture my heart. 🚲🌴✨