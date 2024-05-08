Purity Personified

Seems my resident flower photographer has been MIA for a month now (seriously, where'd you hide the macro lens?). But hey, at least the lilies are keeping up the good work! This one's a stunner, wouldn't you agree? This close-up of a Casablanca lily captures the flower's delicate beauty perfectly. The white petals show innocence and new beginnings, while the red stamen adds a touch of vibrancy.

Lilies are often associated with both weddings and funerals, and symbolise the rejuvenation of the soul – representing purity, commitment and rebirth..

Missing your flower power, Chev, but glad you're inspiring blooms wherever you are.

What are your thoughts on lilies? Do you find their fragrance calming? Let me know in the comments!