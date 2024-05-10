Tulips in Cheltenham

These cheerful tulips are a burst of sunshine, just like [Son's Name]'s smile always was. Even in this weird time, finding beauty in nature reminds me of his bright spirit.

Maybe that's why he loved taking photos of flowers so much. He could always find something amazing in the ordinary. Tulips, with their vibrant colors, symbolize new beginnings and perfect love - a beautiful reminder of [Son's Name] and the love we'll always share.

Missing you tons, [Son's Name]. But these happy tulips are a good reminder to keep finding the joy, even on tough days.

Thought for the Day: Life, like a flower, can face challenges, yet its beauty endures. May we find strength and joy in the simple wonders around us.