Previous
Tranquility in the Bamboo Forest by jmdeabreu
178 / 365

Tranquility in the Bamboo Forest

Sunlight dappling through the leaves in this bamboo “forest” creates a scene straight out of a dream. The air feels still and quiet, a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Nature has a way of calming the soul, and this peaceful grove is no exception.
Maybe that's what Chev loved about nature - the ability to find peace and recharge in the midst of it all. Today, I'm carrying him in my heart as I soak in this tranquil scene.
Thought for the Day: Sometimes, the quietest places hold the most profound beauty. Take a moment today to find your own peaceful sanctuary, wherever that may be.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
I'm the IT guy, born in Madeira and grew up down South in Africa, and fortunate to be able to have lived in many parts...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise