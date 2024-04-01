Previous
The Travellers by jmdeabreu
The Travellers

Day 168/365 (1Apr2024) The First of April, also known as April Fools’ Day and in Portuguese, Dia das Mentiras or dia das petas. I think most people know what this day is all about. I’ve turned our spare bedroom into the WFH office. The room is much quieter and faces west, so cold in the morning but very hot in the afternoons during summer. It overlooks the hills behind us well as the small block of flats and their parking lot. I also have the view of the roof of the two studio flats, which belong to a housing association, and we usually have some interesting neighbours. I’ve noticed that every day, at exactly this family land on the roof and pick their way through the seed or whatever they eat. They make a helluva racket, and they’re tried to scare them away, but they keep on coming back.
