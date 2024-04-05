Anonymous Dahlias

Day 172/365 (5Apr2024)

Today Chevy received another anonymous letter, and this one was all about Dahlias. The writer spoke about how they got the love for Dahlias after watching a feature on Gardener’s World. And they’ve been growing these beautiful Dahlias ever since. Apparently, the more they shared their Dahlias with their family and friends, they more flowers they got. It was such a wonderful story. And as part of their gift of this anonymous letter, they sent Chevy a little silk bag of Nigella, with instructions on how to plant these. They continued by saying that these flowers are “light and delicate and seem to float among the fine filigree foliage. They’re pretty easy-going and don’t seem to crate where or when you sow them”. This sounds like perfect little plants!

Today Chevy had the syringe pump fitted and filled with a concoction of medication. They will slowly be infusion into Chevy over a period of 24 hours, and then will be refilled each day. They also fitted another cannula type type on his other arm in case he needs any other meds as well.

In closing, a thought: Everything seems important to you, until you are sick. Then you realise that without your health you have nothing. Don’t take it for granted.