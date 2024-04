Berries in the Rain

Day 169/365 (2Apr2024) So, were any of you caught in any of yesterday’s pranks?

Chevy had a good day today, and slept just about the whole day. At least he was able to eat and drink without being sick.

This evening we had a light rain, and I decided to go for a little walk. I find the rain does one good. I’m not talking about the wild hurricane-type rain, but the gentle rain is good.