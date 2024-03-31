Easter Chocolates

Day 167/365 (31Mar2024) In the UK the time went forward an hour, and I wander how many people arrived late for any of their arranged functions today? I didn’t get caught but my morning seemed much shorter than yesterday’s. I’d been up since 3am but was hoping that I could catch 40 winks, but I think all I managed was about 10 🤨

Chevy is finding it difficult to respond verbally and using more and more hand signals and gestures. He’s also finding it challenging to either chew his food or process hard solid foods. When I give him soup he usually finishes the whole bowl, but when it comes to solid foods, he usually only seems to manage half a plate. 😢

I’m not sure if one is supposed to eat Easter chocolates on Easter Sunday or Easter Mondays, but this year in our home, Chevy started with the Lindt Bunny with the East’s yesterday already.