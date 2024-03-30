Salfords Stream

Day 166/365 (30Mar2024) It looked like a nice warm spring day, and the temperature was 12 degrees. Not bad for the beginning of a British spring. Took a quick little walk outside, just to get some sun on my fave and a little cool freeze on my body. The sun was beginning to leave the stream and the dandelions were now all in shadows.

Chevy was tired most of the day and preferred to be in the room with the blinds down. So I intentionally left them about a quarter open so that the sun could continue shining on his bed.