Adrenaline Rush by jmdeabreu
Adrenaline Rush

Pre-cinema fuel at Wagamama, little did I know the adrenaline rush that awaited me in Mad Max: Furiosa! The Asian-inspired flavours at Wagamama hit the spot after a week filled with non-stop software sprints, back-to-back interviews, and some serious emotional lows. Then Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa? Pure. Fire. Her raw power and determination, a desert rose blooming in the apocalypse, were exactly the fuel I needed to reignite my own inner spark. But let's be real, Tina Turner as Aunty Entity in Thunderdome? Still the reigning queen of the wasteland.
Thought for the day: A little adrenaline is the perfect way to shake off a week of stress and find your own inner warrior. Let the chaos of life fuel your fire!
