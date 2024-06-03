Previous
Hot Selfie by jmdeabreu
Hot Selfie

Playing with filters, poses, and lighting is fun, but it's in moments like this, captured in infrared, that I'm reminded of the raw, unfiltered essence of who I am.
This photo reveals a different side of me, a warmth and energy that I don't always see or acknowledge. It's like peering beneath the surface to discover a hidden facet of my own soul.
We all have layers, complexities, and nuances that we might not always reveal to the world. But beneath the carefully curated images and the social masks we wear, there is a raw, unchangeable truth that defines us.
This infrared self-portrait is a glimpse into that truth, a reminder of the energy and spirit that radiates from within. It's a humbling and empowering experience to see myself in this light, unfiltered and raw.
3rd June 2024

José Maria

@jmdeabreu
José Maria
